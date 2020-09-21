Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Pareto Securities upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.47. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $16.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 9.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stora Enso Oyj (SEOAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.