Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STOR. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Store Capital in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Store Capital in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Store Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Store Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Store Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.73.

Store Capital stock opened at $28.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.75. Store Capital has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.28). Store Capital had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Store Capital will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Store Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.35%.

In other Store Capital news, CFO Catherine F. Long bought 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,910.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,669 shares in the company, valued at $6,728,058.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Store Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Store Capital by 89.2% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Store Capital by 42.2% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Store Capital by 35.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Store Capital by 97.2% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

