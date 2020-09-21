STRAKS Price Reaches $0.0005 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, STRAKS has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. STRAKS has a market cap of $13,073.08 and $3.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10,970.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $375.31 or 0.03421118 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.96 or 0.02077944 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00430069 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.32 or 0.00859799 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000474 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011300 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00046837 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.08 or 0.00529387 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000281 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

