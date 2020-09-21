Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) Price Reaches $0.0764 on Top Exchanges

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded up 58.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0764 or 0.00000850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Radar Relay, BitForex and Coinone. Streamr DATAcoin has a market cap of $51.76 million and approximately $27.29 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00042333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00242852 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00088883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.39 or 0.01409156 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000250 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00219499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000708 BTC.

About Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com . The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bancor Network, BitForex, DragonEX, Gate.io, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Coinone, IDEX, Ethfinex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

