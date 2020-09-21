StrongHands (SHND) Trading 31.9% Lower Over Last Week

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 20th. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Coindeal, BiteBTC, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $237,103.63 and $244.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 31.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About StrongHands

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,090,247,197 coins and its circulating supply is 16,677,052,843 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, STEX, CryptoBridge, Coindeal, Graviex and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

