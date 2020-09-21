SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on STKL. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered SunOpta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on SunOpta from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SunOpta currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.17.

STKL opened at $7.17 on Thursday. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $7.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 1.91.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $310.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SunOpta news, major shareholder Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp sold 3,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $19,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STKL. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the first quarter valued at $3,377,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the second quarter valued at about $6,344,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 49.1% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,639,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 540,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 16.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,880,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 417,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 41.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,024,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 299,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

