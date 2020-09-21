Super Zero (SERO) Price Hits $0.0928 on Major Exchanges

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One Super Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Hotbit and BigONE. In the last week, Super Zero has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Super Zero has a market capitalization of $25.00 million and approximately $5.58 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009044 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00087890 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000191 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00115456 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00041816 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000476 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00008418 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Super Zero

Super Zero (CRYPTO:SERO) is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 643,867,584 coins and its circulating supply is 269,375,367 coins. Super Zero’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Super Zero is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Super Zero

Super Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Hotbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

