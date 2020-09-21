Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) had its target price boosted by Benchmark from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SGRY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Surgery Partners from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 3.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.02. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $374.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.17 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,031. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth about $5,114,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 46.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 231,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 73,531 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 154,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 62,403 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

