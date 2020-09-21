sUSD Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.60 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $22.60 million and approximately $898,346.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00009179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptology and Kucoin. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00042738 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00241282 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00089302 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.47 or 0.01412232 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00216325 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000708 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD’s total supply is 22,510,653 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

