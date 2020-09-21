Swarm Trading Down 20.7% Over Last 7 Days (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Swarm token can now be purchased for $0.0262 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, IDEX and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, Swarm has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swarm has a total market cap of $2.05 million and $23,528.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swarm alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00042293 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00241960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00088941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.43 or 0.01409536 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000251 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00219590 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Swarm Token Profile

Swarm’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm’s official website is www.swarm.fund . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.