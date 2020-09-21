Swerve (SWRV) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $14.32 Million

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 36.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Swerve token can now be bought for $1.80 or 0.00016430 BTC on popular exchanges. Swerve has a total market cap of $14.54 million and $14.32 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Swerve has traded down 66.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00240925 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00089592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.15 or 0.01414275 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000250 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00219141 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000706 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve’s total supply is 8,675,088 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,067,797 tokens. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

