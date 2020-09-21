Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) PT Set at CHF 100 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 100 target price on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 100 target price on Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 95 target price on Swiss Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 83 target price on Swiss Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 99 target price on Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 93 target price on Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swiss Re presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 91.80.

Swiss Re has a 12 month low of CHF 81.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

