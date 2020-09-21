Switch Hits 1-Day Volume of $114,852.00 (ESH)

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Switch has a total market capitalization of $310,647.00 and $114,852.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Switch token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Switch has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009072 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00087928 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001533 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00041994 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00114996 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000404 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00008289 BTC.

Switch Token Profile

ESH is a token. Switch’s total supply is 12,130,793 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,539,675 tokens. Switch’s official message board is medium.com/@switchag . Switch’s official website is www.switch.ag

Buying and Selling Switch

Switch can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Switch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

