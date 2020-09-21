Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $205.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In related news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.56, for a total value of $1,057,800.00. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 15,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $3,062,277.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,311.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,727 shares of company stock valued at $63,512,097 in the last ninety days. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,846,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,505,134,000 after acquiring an additional 685,575 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 14.2% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,358,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,606,000 after purchasing an additional 418,237 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 22.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,003,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,809,000 after purchasing an additional 545,577 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 31.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,670,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,914,000 after purchasing an additional 643,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 7.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,065,000 after buying an additional 138,360 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $4.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.98. The company had a trading volume of 603,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,266. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $230.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.80. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.40. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.