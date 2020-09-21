Syscoin (SYS) Price Reaches $0.0528 on Exchanges

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 20th. Syscoin has a market cap of $31.48 million and $508,098.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0528 or 0.00000482 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Tux Exchange, Livecoin and Bittylicious. During the last week, Syscoin has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00430478 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000480 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011322 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000042 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 595,764,152 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Binance, Sistemkoin, Poloniex, Tux Exchange, YoBit, Livecoin and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

