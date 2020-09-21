Tael Price Down 9.1% Over Last Week (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 20th. One Tael coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $4.92, $34.91, $5.22 and $13.96. Tael has a market capitalization of $10.81 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tael has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00044392 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00042467 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005167 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005372 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $486.83 or 0.04434969 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009120 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00057192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00034426 BTC.

About Tael

Tael is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,699,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico

Buying and Selling Tael

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

