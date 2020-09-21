Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

Get Tapestry alerts:

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 12,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $198,204.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at $515,454.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 4,302.3% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,893 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 256.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 314.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,018 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 896.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,865 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the period. 87.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPR stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.50. 422,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,723,283. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.30. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.