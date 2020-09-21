Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.92.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGLS. ValuEngine cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

NASDAQ:TGLS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.11. 26 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,786. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.66. The company has a market cap of $243.50 million, a PE ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 17.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 175.4% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 222,935 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter worth approximately $426,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 95.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 63,696 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 12.7% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 287,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 32,265 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 8.2% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 189,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares during the period. 15.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

