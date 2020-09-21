Terra Price Up 0.2% This Week (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Terra coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00002862 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Coinone, Upbit and GDAC. Terra has a market capitalization of $121.05 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Terra has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00240430 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00089054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.02 or 0.01414047 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00219272 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra's total supply is 997,528,287 coins and its circulating supply is 385,877,271 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money . Terra's official message board is medium.com/terra-money .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Terra Coin Trading

Terra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, GDAC and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

