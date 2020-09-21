Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TSLA. Barclays set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Tesla from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BofA Securities upgraded Tesla from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tesla from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $182.73.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $442.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. Tesla has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $502.49. The company has a market cap of $409.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1,151.43, a P/E/G ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.91. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.50, for a total transaction of $3,250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,816,792. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.15, for a total value of $520,187.50. Insiders sold a total of 68,404 shares of company stock valued at $69,328,343 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 100.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259,688 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 52,300.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,500 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $262,000,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $100,559,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,852,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,559,382,000 after buying an additional 190,056 shares during the period. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

