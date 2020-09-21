TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TFFP. Roth Capital increased their price objective on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFF Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of TFFP opened at $16.51 on Thursday. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $16.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.31 million and a P/E ratio of -5.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 856,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 277,300 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

