Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) PT Raised to $477.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $468.00 to $477.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $447.86.

TMO stock opened at $429.05 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $441.96. The firm has a market cap of $169.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.58, for a total transaction of $10,114,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,785,584.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.37, for a total transaction of $8,067,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,056,103.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,868 shares of company stock worth $71,253,379. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $265,775,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,955,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,491,896,000 after buying an additional 1,929,802 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $628,350,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,771,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,140 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,400,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,098,000 after purchasing an additional 741,998 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

