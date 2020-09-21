Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Hits $0.0093 on Exchanges

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $35.65 million and $3.23 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006549 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00022643 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00015852 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002767 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.