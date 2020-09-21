Tierion 24-Hour Volume Reaches $159,421.00 (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Tierion token can now be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tierion has a market cap of $3.50 million and $159,421.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tierion has traded down 18.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00044424 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042480 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005155 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.81 or 0.04443132 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009136 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00057271 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00034452 BTC.

About Tierion

TNT is a token. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tierion Token Trading

Tierion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

