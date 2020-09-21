TigerCash Price Hits $0.0053 (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $295,111.49 and $2.24 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TigerCash has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.34 or 0.01233171 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger

TigerCash Token Trading

TigerCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

