TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

TCON stock opened at $6.30 on Thursday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average is $2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.95.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ikarian Capital, Llc bought 78,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $307,329.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Theuer bought 44,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $72,931.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,656.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 856,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,423 over the last ninety days. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 88.9% in the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 125,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 59,001 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 326.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $76,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $57,000. 18.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

