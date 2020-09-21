TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) PT Raised to $577.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $473.00 to $577.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America raised shares of TransDigm Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BofA Securities raised shares of TransDigm Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $497.00.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $505.50 on Thursday. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $200.06 and a 1 year high of $673.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $487.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $418.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.52.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.70. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 65,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.45, for a total value of $33,049,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,596,584.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.53, for a total transaction of $9,104,676.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,972 shares of company stock worth $74,757,076 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at $48,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

