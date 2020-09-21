TransferCoin (TX) Price Reaches $0.0242 on Major Exchanges

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. TransferCoin has a market capitalization of $200,904.34 and $348.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TransferCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000221 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TransferCoin has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009293 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin Profile

TransferCoin (CRYPTO:TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,296,433 coins. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TransferCoin is transfercointx.pw . The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io . TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

TransferCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TransferCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

