Travala.com Hits Market Cap of $32.36 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Travala.com has a market cap of $32.36 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Travala.com has traded down 21.6% against the dollar. One Travala.com token can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00006982 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Travala.com

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,228,716 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,321,684 tokens. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com

Buying and Selling Travala.com

Travala.com can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

