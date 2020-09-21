Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Trevena from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Trevena from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Trevena in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Trevena in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trevena from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trevena has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.19.

Trevena stock opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.25, a current ratio of 16.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $342.24 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 2.83. Trevena has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $3.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). As a group, analysts expect that Trevena will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVN. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Trevena by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trevena by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 66,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. 14.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

