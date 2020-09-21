Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

TPCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tribune Publishing from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Huber Research downgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from an overweight rating to a sell rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Tribune Publishing in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Tribune Publishing stock opened at $12.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. Tribune Publishing has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $13.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.49.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $183.10 million during the quarter. Tribune Publishing had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tribune Publishing will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Tribune Publishing by 43.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Tribune Publishing during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 46.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Tribune Publishing in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tribune Publishing Company Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

