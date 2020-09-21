TrueFeedBack 24 Hour Volume Hits $19,011.00 (TFB)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $19,011.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFeedBack token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX and Bithumb Global.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00240925 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00089592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.15 or 0.01414275 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000250 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00219141 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Profile