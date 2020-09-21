Truist Begins Coverage on Griffon (NYSE:GFF)

Truist began coverage on shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Griffon from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Griffon from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Griffon stock opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Griffon has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $27.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.62.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.46. Griffon had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $632.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Griffon will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,378 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

