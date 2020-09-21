Truist Initiates Coverage on Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Truist began coverage on shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Vericel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.17.

Get Vericel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $19.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,912.00 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.20. Vericel has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $19.64.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Vericel will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Halpin sold 14,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $221,412.51. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,252,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 21.1% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,266,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,950,000 after purchasing an additional 568,911 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1,431.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 584,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 546,625 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the second quarter worth $6,528,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in Vericel by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 725,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after buying an additional 439,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.