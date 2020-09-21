Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) PT Raised to $60.00

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its price target lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $18.20 to $29.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.85.

Shares of TCNNF opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.53. Trulieve Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. operates as a medical marijuana company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. It produces approximately 150 stock keeping units, including nasal sprays, capsules, concentrates, syringes, cannabis flower in tamper-proof containers for vaporizers, topical creams, tinctures, and vape cartridge.

