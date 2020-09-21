Ubiq Reaches Market Cap of $10.79 Million (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00002310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ubiq has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ubiq has a total market cap of $10.79 million and approximately $35,719.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Expanse (EXP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000508 BTC.
- Pirl (PIRL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000092 BTC.
- Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- Atheios (ATH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.
About Ubiq
Buying and Selling Ubiq
Ubiq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.