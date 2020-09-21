UBS Group Lowers Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) to Sell

UBS Group lowered shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $32.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $31.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hexcel from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $37.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.86. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $84.47.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $378.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.66 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hexcel will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HXL. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Hexcel by 74.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 118.4% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 500.0% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Hexcel during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

