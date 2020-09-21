UBS Group Reiterates €110.00 Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DHER. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Independent Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €101.00 ($118.82).

Shares of DHER opened at €90.96 ($107.01) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €38.59 ($45.40) and a twelve month high of €106.20 ($124.94). The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of €94.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of €83.50.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

