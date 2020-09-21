UBS Group Reiterates €43.00 Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DPW. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €39.75 ($46.76).

DPW opened at €39.39 ($46.34) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €37.61 and a 200 day moving average of €30.58. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

