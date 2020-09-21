UBS Group Reiterates €62.00 Price Target for HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)

UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Independent Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HeidelbergCement currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €61.23 ($72.04).

Shares of HEI opened at €54.00 ($63.53) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a twelve month high of €70.02 ($82.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of €52.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of €46.67.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

