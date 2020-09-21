UGAS Hits Market Capitalization of $2.57 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One UGAS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges including Bgogo, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. In the last week, UGAS has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. UGAS has a total market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $645,571.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00044216 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00042544 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005244 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $486.23 or 0.04435636 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009140 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00057373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00034399 BTC.

UGAS Token Profile

UGAS (UGAS) is a token. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Bgogo and Huobi Korea. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

