Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,862.22 ($63.53).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Unilever from GBX 4,400 ($57.49) to GBX 4,750 ($62.07) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays upgraded Unilever to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 4,370 ($57.10) to GBX 5,470 ($71.48) in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.35) price target (up from GBX 3,000 ($39.20)) on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their target price on Unilever from GBX 5,100 ($66.64) to GBX 5,290 ($69.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Get Unilever alerts:

ULVR traded down GBX 80 ($1.05) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 4,740 ($61.94). 3,049,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,514,149. The company has a market cap of $124.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,589.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,327.41. Unilever has a 52-week low of GBX 3,583.50 ($46.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,981.50 ($65.09).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a GBX 36.98 ($0.48) dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.14. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.57%.

In related news, insider Graeme Pitkethly sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,539 ($59.31), for a total value of £2,087,940 ($2,728,263.43).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.