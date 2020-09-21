Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €25.66 ($30.18).

Several research analysts recently commented on UN01 shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.50 ($35.88) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of UN01 stock traded up €0.08 ($0.09) on Wednesday, hitting €27.08 ($31.86). 1,146,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of €28.01 and a 200 day moving average of €26.74. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a fifty-two week high of €30.88 ($36.33).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

