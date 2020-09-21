United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.93.

URI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $2,641,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $568,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,584,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 355,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URI stock traded down $8.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.57. 47,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,506. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $186.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.51 and its 200 day moving average is $138.12.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

