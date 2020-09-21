Universa Trading Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Universa token can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Cobinhood, Ethfinex and Livecoin. Universa has a total market capitalization of $5.57 million and $56,843.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Universa has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Universa alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00042333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00242852 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00088883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.39 or 0.01409156 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000250 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00219499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Universa Token Profile

Universa’s launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,157,976,430 tokens. Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News . The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Ethfinex, Cobinhood and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Universa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.