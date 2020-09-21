Unobtanium (UNO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,543.00

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Unobtanium has a market cap of $15.88 million and $2,543.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unobtanium coin can currently be purchased for about $78.31 or 0.00714499 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and C-CEX. During the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,959.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.78 or 0.02078333 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00013988 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000590 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Unobtanium Profile

UNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 202,749 coins. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno . Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CoinExchange, C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

