USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market capitalization of $633,851.72 and $1,202.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDX [Lighthouse] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,961.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $228.03 or 0.02080225 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.36 or 0.00714808 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002229 BTC.

About USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,768,774 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash . The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

USDX [Lighthouse] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Lighthouse] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Lighthouse] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.