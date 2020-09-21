USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on USNZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. USINAS SIDERURG/S presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $0.75.

USINAS SIDERURG/S stock opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.29. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 1.90. USINAS SIDERURG/S has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.66.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company's products include heavy plates, sincron, hot rolled coils, thin sheets, cold rolled steel products, and hot-dip galvanized and electrogalvanized coils and sheets. The company serves appliance, agricultural and highway machinery, construction and infrastructure, energy, shipbuilding, automotive, and distribution markets.

