Utrust (UTK) Price Up 23.3% Over Last 7 Days

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Utrust has a market capitalization of $67.78 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar. One Utrust token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001376 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00044659 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042432 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005230 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.95 or 0.04410823 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009152 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00057264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00034357 BTC.

Utrust (UTK) is a token. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com

Utrust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

