Velas Market Capitalization Achieves $57.15 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $57.15 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0405 or 0.00000369 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Velas Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,096,815,748 coins and its circulating supply is 1,411,632,215 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

